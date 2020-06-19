Catherine E. Orth Catherine E. Orth, 86, of Reading, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in her home. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Stella (Wertz) Orth. Catherine worked in the garment industry most of her life, lastly working for Astor Knitting Mills. She loved cats, was a great artist, enjoyed drawing and working at Redner’s Markets in her retirement. Catherine is survived by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters Evelyn Heffner, Thelma Boyer and Ruth Griffith. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.