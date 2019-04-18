Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine (Thompson) Geiss.

Catherine E. Geiss, 94, of Harrisburg, Pa., formerly of Olean, N.Y., and Reading, Pa., passed away of natural causes on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg.

Born June 21, 1924, in Springfield, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Lloyd S. and Margaret (Moon)

Thompson.

Catherine was married to Earl M. Geiss for 70 years,

prior to his passing on June 28, 2015.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Alexis G. (Keith) Lang, of Buffalo, N.Y.; son, Gregory D. Geiss, of Harrisburg, Pa.; and granddaughter, Michelle J. Geiss.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was

preceded in death by her brother, Charles "Chuck"

Thompson; and half-brother, Tommy Thompson.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday April 22, 2019, at the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Spring Township, Berks

County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg, 4000 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or to the local

Humane Society or Animal Shelter of your choice.

Those wishing to share memories with the family, or

offer condolences, are invited to visit BitnerCares.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home Inc., Harrisburg, PA.



