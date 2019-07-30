Catherine M. Holcombe, 94, of Centre Twp., passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 in her residence.

She was the wife of the late Paul L. Holcombe Jr., who died December 9, 2002. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late James L. and A. Catharine (Mengel) Kauffman.

She was a member of Salem (Belleman's) Church, Centre Twp. She graduated from Ontelaunee Vocational School in 1942, and later graduated from Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. Catherine worked as a registered nurse at Reading Hospital from 1946-1950, and while she was employed there, she met her future husband who had been a patient of hers. Catherine's photo with an iron lung patient is currently on display in the Tower LINK corridor at the hospital, which she was very proud of. Catherine later worked at Berks Heim from 1972 until her retirement in 1987.

She was a member of Leesport Women's Club, Belleman's Church Women's Guild, Berks Southeast Cattleman's

Association, PA Farm Bureau and the former Centerport Grange (currently the Ontelaunee Grange), where she was recognized as a 75 year member. Catherine enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, genealogy, music, and playing the piano. She played the piano for 90 years! She also served as a teacher for Adult Bible School at Belleman's and lead a Bible study in her home for many years.

Catherine is survived by two sons, Paul L. Holcombe III, husband of Soncha L., Enon, Ohio; and James K., husband of Karen Sue Holcombe, Mohrsville; two daughters, Cathy E. (Holcombe), wife of George T. del Fierro, Spring Valley, N.Y.; and Ann E. (Holcombe), wife of Mark W. Stump, Mohrsville. Catherine is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Michael J. Holcombe, Kelly L. (Holcombe) Kauffman,

Jessica L. (Holcombe) Harden, Katrina C. (del Fierro) Chin Loy, Ashley E. (Holcombe) Welde, George T. del Fierro Jr.,

Nathan P. Stump, Sara M. del Fierro, Samuel E. Stump,

Jordan A. del Fierro-Nater and Joseph W. Stump; 12 great-grandchildren, and another great-grandson on the way in September; and a brother, David L. Kauffman, Fallston, Md.

She was predeceased by a granddaughter: Elizabeth A. Stump, and a brother, James M. Kauffman.

Services will be held Saturday, August 3, at 11:00 a.m., from Salem (Belleman's) Church, 3540 Belleman's Church Road, Mohrsville. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman's) Cemetery. Viewings will be held Friday, August 2, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., in Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, and Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Salem (Belleman's) Church Organ Restoration Fund, at the above address. For online condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com .



