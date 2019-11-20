|
|
Catherine “Jane” Houp, 89 years old, of The Villages, Florida, went to see her Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019. A member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Boyertown, Pa., she was the wife of James I. Houp for 65 years. Born in Amity Township, she was the daughter of the late James T.R. and Nora C. (O’Connor) Weidner. Jane was a line worker at the Federal Mogal plant for over 30 years. Jane is survived by her husband, Jim; her son, Kenneth; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Houp, of Reading, Pa. Additionally, her two grandsons, Christopher Stolfi, of Allentown, Pa., and Nicholas Stolfi, of St. Marcos, Texas. Jane will be missed by her two great-grandsons; three step-grandsons; seven step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces. She was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Stolfi. Services for Jane will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 35 West Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Fla. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019