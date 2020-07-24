Catherine J. (Kline) Pieller Catherine J. (Kline) Pieller, 93, of Robesonia, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Edmund C. Pieller, who passed away May 16, 2018 and with whom she loved to do everything together. Born in Kutztown, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Carrie (Dey) Kline. She was a member of St. Daniels Lutheran Church, Robesonia and enjoyed cooking, gardening and playing cards. Catherine is survived by her sons, Edmund D., Larry, Randy (Diane) and Steve; daughters, June Shiffer (Dale), Darlene S. DeLong, Diane Sutphin (Randy); grandchildren: Mike, Teaa, Aaron, Toby, Nathan, Jessica and Zac. Catherine was one of 16 children. She is predeceased by two grandchildren Josiah and Brian. A private service will be held in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. 2100 Perkiomen Avenue Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com