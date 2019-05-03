Catherine "Cassie" Kochel, 95, of

Adamstown, passed away Tues., April 30, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.

Cassie was the wife of the late Chester J. Kochel.

Born in Adamstown, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Carrie (Snyder) Sweigart.

Cassie worked at Hope Hosiery Mill for 46 years.

She was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, riding with her husband for over 50 years. Among her motorcycle friends, she was known as "Rosie." She was a life-member of the

Pagoda Motorcycle Club Ladies Auxiliary and American Motorcycle Assoc., and member of the Retreads

Motorcycle Club, Harley Davidson Dresser Assoc., and Adamstown VFW Auxiliary. She also enjoyed the Brickerville Leisure Hours Senior Club. Cassie was known as "the hat lady" for her huge hat collection. She was a

member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church in Denver.

Cassie had many friends; she was fun-loving, outgoing, and well liked. She will be dearly missed.

Cassie is survived by eight nieces and nephews: Edward Sweigart, Richard Sweigart, William Sweigart, Jay

Sweigart, Barry Sweigart, Barbara Haynes, Ruthie

Longacre and Donald Kochel; and long-time friends, Jeanne and George Lorah.

She is predeceased by three brothers: Earl Sweigart,

Howard Sweigart and Floyd Sweigart.

A funeral service will be held Fri., May 3rd at 2:00 p.m., in Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, PA 17567 and a viewing will be the hour prior from 1-2 p.m. Cassie's final resting place is Muddy Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver, PA 17517.



