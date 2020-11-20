Catherine (Pasko) Meyers Catherine (Pasko) Meyers, originally from Reading, PA went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2020. She was born in Reading, PA on January 10, 1935 to Thomas and Helen (Schwartz) Pasko. She graduated from Reading Senior High School. She was married to Milton Meyers who predeceased her. They had 9 children together. She worked at Berkshire Knitting Mills, Luden’s Candy, and the Hawthorne Nursing Home. She moved to Virginia Beach to live with one of her daughters, Helene, and then to Cape May Courthouse, NJ to live with Joyce. She then moved and settled in Ocala, FL. She is survived by a brother Thomas Pasko, Jr. (Josephine) of Annandale, VA, and a sister Sandra (Al) Kurz of Ephrata, PA. Her nine children are: James Meyers (Michele) of Birdsboro, PA, Joyce Hiriak (Andrew) of Ocala, FL, Debra Hill (Louis) of Salinas, CA, Catherine Krohn (Jeff) of Reading, PA, Margaret Allison (Richard) of Columbia, MD, Barbara Paskowski (Ronald) of Reading, PA, Mary Meyers of Reading, PA and Christopher Meyers (Heather) of Reading, PA and Helene Poulios (Michael) of Virginia Beach, VA. Surviving her are 21 grandchildren and one, Kevin Johns (2) who predeceased her. Her great grandchildren numbered fourteen and nieces and nephews. She loved to play cards, go to Bingo, visit her children and grandchildren and travel. She loved swimming, and walking the dog. She was devoted to her children and will be sorely missed by them all. We know that she is watching down on us and is at peace. A Memorial service will determined in the future.



