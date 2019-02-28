Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine (Bingaman) Rudy.

Catherine M. "Kitty" Rudy, 97, of Reading, died peacefully during the morning hours of Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in The

Berkshire Center, Exeter Twp.

Kitty was predeceased by her first

husband, Theodore J. Wojciechowski Sr. in 1973, and her second husband, Russell C. Rudy in 2000.

Born in Trevorton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Isaiah and Katie (Reitz) Bingaman.

She is survived by her loving son, Theodore J. "Ted" Jr., husband of Kathryn Wojciechowski, of Exeter Twp. Kitty is also survived by her grandchildren, Steven Wojciechowski and Michele (Wojciechowski) Pullano; her great-grandchildren: Cody Pullano, Matthew Wojciechowski and Sierra Pullano; and her great-great-granddaughter, Ava Wojciechowski. Also surviving are several nieces and

nephews.

Kitty was predeceased by her brother, Penrose; and her sisters, Arlene and Margaret.

She was a parishioner of St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Exeter Twp.

Kitty was employed by the former Continental Can for 36 years before retiring in 1982.

Kitty loved her family, and she loved to bake, always bringing dessert when she came for a visit.

She will be sadly missed.

Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and

respects to the family on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading PA, 19606. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow in St. Mary RC Cemetery, Reading.

In lieu of flowers, please have a Mass said for Kitty.

The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading is in charge of arrangements.



