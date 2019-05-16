Catherine E. Schwenk, 54, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Murray, Ky., to Joe and Sue (Avis)

Greenway, of Knoxville, Tenn., and was the wife of Douglas F. Schwenk, with whom she celebrated 28 years of marriage on April 20th.

Catherine was a 1983 graduate of Wilson H.S. She

furthered her education at Kutztown University and RACC.

She was employed as a barista at Starbucks, in Ephrata. Prior to that, she worked for Meridian Bank and Reading Hospital.

She enjoyed crocheting, photography, cats, Queen music, being in the sun and especially loved her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Catherine is

survived by two children, Sarah J. and Sam R. Schwenk, both of Denver; and a sister, Kelly, wife of Jerry Wysocki, of Ypsilanti, Mich.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., with Chaplain Nelda Roman officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral &

Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.



