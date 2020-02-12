Home

Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Ignatius Loyola
2810 St Albans Dr
West Lawn,, PA
View Map
Catherine Walsh passed away at the age of 97 on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Catherine was born to Edward and Elizabeth Tierney in Carbondale, PA. She worked in Washington, DC during World War II. After the war she returned home and worked as a telephone operator, as well as at other positions with the phone company. In 1950 she married Andrew (Andy) J. Walsh who preceded her in death in 1977. Catherine lived in West Lawn until 2017, when she moved to Charlottesville, VA to live with her youngest daughter, Mary Beth, who helped care for Catherine until her death. Catherine enjoyed traveling to places like Ireland, Italy, New Orleans, and even took a multi-week cross country trip to see our beautiful national parks and many cities. She also enjoyed extended visits and exploring with her children and spending summers at her cottage in northeastern PA, a vacation home that Andy built early in their marriage. Catherine is survived by her four children Ann Marie Walsh Brennan (Bill), Edward Walsh, Catherine Walsh Vockley (Jerry) and Mary Beth Fox (Steve), eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren (twins!). Donations in Catherine's memory may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300 Charlottesville, VA 22911, or a local hospice program of your choice. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Ignatius Loyola, 2810 St Albans Dr, West Lawn, PA. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA. Burial will follow at Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart PA. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
