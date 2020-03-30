Home

POWERED BY

Services
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Wright


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Wright Obituary
Catherine Jeannette Wright, 95, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in her residence at Keystone Villa. She was predeceased by her husband, John Wright Sr., to whom she had been married for 64 years before his death in 2012. A caring mother and grandmother, Catherine was born in Reading on February 15, 1925 a daughter of the late Murray and Leah (Murray) Gilbert. She is survived by her son, Timothy, and his wife Katherine Wright, of New York City; stepson, John Wright Jr., of Albuquerque, N.M.; her sister, Emma Lou Gilbert, of Mt. Penn; her brother, Ronald Gilbert, of West Reading; her brother, Russell Gilbert, of Riverside, Calif.; one granddaughter, Arlette Mills, of Albuquerque, N.M.; and three great-grandsons. Graveside Services are private. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Theo C. Auman, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -