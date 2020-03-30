|
|
Catherine Jeannette Wright, 95, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in her residence at Keystone Villa. She was predeceased by her husband, John Wright Sr., to whom she had been married for 64 years before his death in 2012. A caring mother and grandmother, Catherine was born in Reading on February 15, 1925 a daughter of the late Murray and Leah (Murray) Gilbert. She is survived by her son, Timothy, and his wife Katherine Wright, of New York City; stepson, John Wright Jr., of Albuquerque, N.M.; her sister, Emma Lou Gilbert, of Mt. Penn; her brother, Ronald Gilbert, of West Reading; her brother, Russell Gilbert, of Riverside, Calif.; one granddaughter, Arlette Mills, of Albuquerque, N.M.; and three great-grandsons. Graveside Services are private. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020