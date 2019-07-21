Cathrine M. (Oswald) Madeira, 105, is at home in heaven with her Lord Jesus Christ.

Cathrine, a resident of Kutztown for 102 years, passed peacefully on July 18, 2019, in Dallas, Pa., where she was living with her family since 2016. She was the widow of Robert F. Madeira, who died on April 29, 2000.

Born in Kutztown, Cathrine was a daughter of the late Milton and Helena (Bock) Oswald. She was a member of Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, Kutztown, and attended Kutztown Area High School. Cathrine worked as a housekeeper at Kutztown University for almost 10 years. She was a member and past president of the Kutztown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, member and past vice-president of the Berks County Fireman's Auxiliary and was a member of the former Kutztown Senior Citizens group. Cathrine was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.

Cathrine is survived by her two sons, Reverend Dennis F., husband of Lucille B. (Fuhrman) Madeira, Dallas, Pa.; and Gene R., husband of Sandra A. (Kunkel) Madeira, Kutztown, Pa.; four grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Cathrine was predeceased by her daughter, Yvonne L. Madeira, in 1942; two sisters, Dorothy (Oswald) DeTurk and Mildred J.

(Oswald) Adam; two brothers, Carol Oswald and Brig. Gen. J. Russell Oswald, U.S. Army, (ret.); and three half siblings.

A memorial service to celebrate Cathrine's life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 47 S. Whiteoak Street, Kutztown, PA, with Rev. Dr. Jennifer M. Bannerman officiating. Inurnment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown. The family will greet relatives and friends during the luncheon at the church following the inurnment.

The family requests contributions be made in Cathrine's memory to St. Paul's UCC, 47 S. Whiteoak Street, Kutztown, PA 19530 or The of America, East Penn Chapter, 100 N. 20th Street, Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be

recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.



