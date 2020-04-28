|
Cecelia L. (Richter) Hassler, 89, formerly of Alsace Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late John R. "Jack" Hassler, who passed away on October 30, 2013. Born in Ephrata, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mamie (Root) Richter and was a member of St. John's U.C.C.-Pricetown. Cecelia was an assembler for Emhart and then for Black & Decker for 15 years until retiring. Cecelia is survived by her three daughters: Cindy Jo, widow of Robert L. "Bo" Heizmann, Mt. Penn, Kathy L. wife of Kim Seidel, Oley, and Penny L. Hassler, Reading. There are also five grandchildren, Robert Heizmann, Matthew Heizmann husband of Melissa, Steven Seidel husband of Lori, Laura Carver wife of Joseph, Eugene Bonner and six great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be celebrated at Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C. Memorial Fund, 3713 Pricetown Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020