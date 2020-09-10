Cecelia Reed Keehn Cecelia Reed Keehn, 79, of Woodstock, NY, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus in Kingston, NY. She was born November 18, 1940 in Pottsville, PA, daughter of the late Gordon and Dorothy (Phillips) Reed. Cece was married to her husband of 58 years, G. Thomas Keehn, they wed on 12/16/1961. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Lebanon Valley College in PA, and her Master’s Degree in Music from Westchester State University in PA. She also studied at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. Cece worked for the Kingston School District as a Music Teacher and taught music privately for over 55 years, right up until her death. She was the Director of Music at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer for over fifty years (twenty-five years as Youth Choir Director and twenty-seven years as Senior Choir Director), during this time she produced many productions, including the opera, Amahl and the Night Visitors. She was also Director of Music at Ulster County Community College for many years. In addition, she was the beloved soloist at Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley, where she was known for her performances of Avinu Malkeinu during the High Holy Days. Cece was Past President of the Kingston Musical Society, member of the Woodstock Chamber Players, a featured soloist with several groups including; Camerata Chorale, Ulster Choral Society, Ars Choralis, Hudson Valley Philharmonic, and the Woodstock Chamber Orchestra. She also performed as a Big Band singer for fifty years, ten of which she presented a floor show at various Catskill Resorts. Cece enjoyed gardening, cooking, and feeding the local wildlife at her home in Woodstock. She is survived by her husband, Tom Keehn of Woodstock, her children, Geoffrey Keehn and his wife Alicia of Kinnelon, NJ, and Timothy Keehn and his wife Jean of Parma, OH, her grandchildren, Gabriel Keehn and Porter Keehn, her grandpets, Teddy, Louie, Dizzy, and Sparky, her brother in law, David Keehn and his wife Maureen of Lake Katrine, as well as several other extended family members. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her siblings, Gordon D. Reed, III and Nancy Newkirk. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, NY 12401, where family and friends may visit on Sunday September 13th from 1pm to 4pm.



