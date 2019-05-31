Cecil Rubenstein, 91, died May 30 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill East in Pottsville.

He was born in Reading June 5, 1927, and was a lifelong resident of Reading. He was the son of Irvin and Minnie (Yaffee) Rubenstein. He lived at The Manor at Market Square on Penn Street from October 2014 until February 2019. His most recent address was the Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg.

Cecil was predeceased by his first wife, Mary

(Fenstermacher) Robbins, in 1983, and his second wife, Beverly (Mengel) Warden, in 2012. He was also

predeceased by two sisters, Rawlee Lessun and Anabele Theodore; and his stepdaughter, Virginia Devaney.

He has one surviving sister, Harriet Theodore of

Allentown. Survivors also include his five stepchildren: Anne Aregood (George) of Orwigsburg; Cindy Warden and Kathie Painter (Jeff), of Birdsboro; Scott Warden, of Oley; and Mark Warden, of Sinking Spring. He is also survived by four nephews; and twelve stepgrandchildren.

Cecil attended Reading High School and was a veteran of World War II. He served in the U.S. Army in post-war

Germany as part of the guard contingent that maintained order of the German civilians who were forced to bury the victims of Dachau.

Cecil worked for many years at Oritsky's, a Reading men's clothing manufacturer. Cecil retired from the U.S. Postal Service where he worked the customer windows at the Wyomissing and Mt. Penn Post Offices. He loved

vacations in Las Vegas and taking bus trips to Atlantic City with his cronies to play poker.

Cecil enjoyed gardening and collecting Native American décor. His collection of Native American paintings and

figurines was inspired by his first visit to the Reading

Public Museum in 1938, when he was 11 years old, where he became enamored of a sculpture of "End of the Trail" by Remington. He enjoyed annual trips to Longwood Gardens in recent years where he used a scooter to navigate the

conservatory and various gardens.

Graveside service will be held in Shomre Habrith

Cemetery, Friday, May 31, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Rabbi Yosef Y. Lipsker will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to either the Alzheimer's Disease & Related Disorders Association, 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601 - or - Berks Encore (Meals on Wheels), 40 North 9th Street, Reading, PA 19601.

Bean Funeral Home, North16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, is in charge of arrangements


