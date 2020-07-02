1/1
Cecilia Marie Kocher
Cecilia Marie Kocher Cecilia Marie Kocher, 38, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on, June 28, 2020. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of Brenda J. (DePaola) wife of Frank Cole of Birdsboro, PA. Cecilia enjoyed sewing, crafting, singing, and writing poetry. She is survived by 3 sons: William Welliver of Birdsboro, PA, Alexander Welliver of Douglassville, PA and Vito Welliver of Douglassville, PA; brother: Joshua Kocher of Birdsboro, PA; sister: Angelina Kocher of Douglassville, PA; step-sister: Amanda Cole of Reading, PA; aunt: Sharon DePaola of Shillington, PA; grandmother: Geraldine DePaola of Shillington, PA; aunt: Elizabeth M. Strickler; aunt: Cynthia L. Pearsall; aunt: Frances A. Wright; aunt: Robin L. Kocher; niece: Naomi Amwake; nephew: Joseph Amwake; and caregiver: Carlton Bennett of Philadelphia, PA. She is predeceased by her father: Curtis L. Kocher, Jr.; grandfather: Frank DePaola, Jr. And grandmother: Clara M. Robb A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2:00pm – 3:30pm at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home following the viewing at 3:30pm. Don’t forget your mask. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508 to help the family with funeral expenses. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Viewing
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Dengler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
5
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Dengler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
