|
|
Charlene M. (Sweitzer) Eckert, 44, formerly of Bernville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 29, 2020, at Berks Heim, where she had been cared for since 2018. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Richard and Linda (Goodwin) Sweitzer. A graduate of Wilson High School, West Lawn, Charlene earned her nursing degree at the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, and she was a RN with Lehigh Valley Health Network. Nursing was the perfect profession for Charlene, an incredibly nurturing, loving, giving person who had the natural gift of caring for others and making their lives better. Although her time with us was not nearly long enough, Charlene had an impact upon everyone she met. Charlene was a genuine, kind-hearted, unselfish and loving person who sincerely cared about others needs ahead of her own. Her laughter was contagious. Her smile was endearing. Her joy was overflowing. She was a member of Hampden Heights SDA church where she served people and lived out her faith every day. No one experienced that more than her family and friends. Family time was Charlene’s first priority. Charlene loved beach vacations anywhere with sand and sun, camping, especially in Maine, exploring and hiking the Wild West, long weekends in Washington DC, Disney World, Assateague Island and hikes on Sabbath afternoon. She also cherished quiet times, like sitting by a campfire, or sipping a cup of coffee in the morning listening to the birds chirp. She was not an athlete whatsoever but ran several half-marathons and other long-distance races. To know Charlene was to fall in love with her spirit and inner strength. She will be dearly missed and impossible to ever forget. Charlene is survived by her steadfast friend, Heath Eckert; loving children: Jared, Jacob, and Grace; as well as her parents; and brother, Tim A celebration of Charlene’s incredibly giving life will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Hampden Heights SDA church, 2706 Old Pricetown Rd. Temple, PA 19560. Visitation will be held Sunday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, at www.theaftd.org. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is assisting the Eckert family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020