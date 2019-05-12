Charlene J. Guidara, 79, formerly of

Wyomissing, passed away May 10, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Topton.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Schanley) Pennypacker. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1957. Charlene was active with the Central

Catholic Alumni Committee and helped organize class

reunions. She was a secretary at Henson Co., West Lawn, for many years, retiring in 2006. Charlene was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Reading.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, the beach, bird watching, reading, doing crafts and cross-stitch to name a few.

She is survived by her children, Joseph P. III, husband of Connie Guidara, Blandon; and Jennifer A., wife of Michael B. Weaver, Macungie. There are four grandchildren: Joseph P. Guidara IV, Olivia Guidara, Lauren Weaver and Daniel Weaver; and one brother, Charles, husband of Linda Pennypacker, N.C. Also surviving is the father of her children, Joseph P. Guidara Jr.

Charlene was predeceased by two siblings, Bernice Mohan and Fern Styer.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , .

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



