Charles A. Hill, 77, died peacefully April 8, 2020 at Reading Hospital. He was born October 10, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA. He was adopted by Lewis A. and Dorothy M. (Bleacher) Hill. He is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth Ann (Krist) and they would have celebrated 26 years together on April 10, 2020. Charlie and Liz lived at Heritage of Green Hills in Shillington, PA., where Liz still resides. Charlie is also survived by five children, Daughters Dawn Kinker, Shelly Wagner, and Kristin Eshbach and sons Marshall and Mark Woolley. He is also survived by grandchildren, Elizabeth Cavender, Anthony Woolley, Gage & Blane Eshbach, and Nia Wagner and Great Grandson Tobias Cavender-Connell. Charlie went to school at Mt. Penn Area School District where he dropped out in 11th grade, but later acquired his GED attending night classes at Reading Area Community College. He worked at the Labor & Industry office as a Claims Examiner. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Avenue Shillington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020