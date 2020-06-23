Charles A. Kemmerer, Jr. Charles A. Kemmerer, Jr., 91, of Blandon was called home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:06pm in HCR Manor Care, Laureldale. He was the husband of the late Dolores M. (Reichard) Kemmerer who passed away February 27, 2009. Born in Walnuttown, Charles was the son of the late Charles A. Sr. and Sarah (Burkert) Kemmerer. He attended Maidencreek School and was a member of Maidencreek Church. Charles served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed by Allentown Cement Co, Evansville until his retirement. He is survived by his children JoAnn Cinelli-Heiter, wife of John Heiter; Richard A. Kemmerer, husband of Cordy Kemmerer; David A. Kemmerer, husband of Debra Kemmerer and Dawn Baker. Along with his own children, Charles also raised his Granddaughter Michele L. Slisher, wife of Edward Slisher. Charles’s love for his family ran deep and he was actively involved with all his Grand Children: Laura, Leslie, Rachel, Brad, Kyle, Ryan, Zachary, Aimee and was pre-deceased by Jared; His Great Grand Children: Molly, Lillie, Maddie, Kate, Emma, Julian, Londyn, Chloe, Hannah and Braelyn. And his last born Great-Great Grand Daughter Olivia. He was also survived by his siblings Grace, Clarence, and Roland. He was pre-deceased by siblings Sarah, Fern, Harriet, Susanna, Richard and Dorothy. Charles loved his Family, his God, and his Country. He enjoyed golfing and supporting his Philadelphia Sports Teams. He could always be found watching the Phillies or the Eagles with his family, especially his grandson Zachary who shared his love of sports. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 to 11 am in the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Rd,, Temple. A funeral service will begin at 11 am with Reverend Sara Hertzog officiating. Interment will follow in Maidencreek Cemetery in Blandon. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Maidencreek Church, 261 Main Street, Blandon, PA 19510 in memory of Charles A. Kemmerer. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.