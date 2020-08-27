Charles A. Poslosky, Sr., age 83, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, entered into eternal life on August 20, 2020. He died at home with Hospice care. A resident of Laveen, Arizona, formerly from Reading, Pa. and Buck Run, Pa. Charles was born in Ashland, Pa. on August 06, 1937. He was a son of the late Andrew S. and Anna Elko Poslosky. He was of the Catholic faith. Charles was married to Ann Hoysock Poslosky at St. Stanislaus Koska Catholic Church, Minersville, Pa. They celebrated 60 years of marriage last October 17, 2019. Charles was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Andrew and Bernard. He is survived by his wife, Ann, son, Charles A. Poslosky, Jr., daughter, Evelyn Cagnetti, grandson, Nicholas Cagnetti, daughter, Annette and husband, Keith Denham. Charles graduated from Pottsville Catholic High School and Penn State Berks Campus. While in high school, he played football. He also played Legion baseball. He was a football coach for 9th graders after an injury sidelined him from playing in his senior year, for which he was recognized by the school and Father Devlin. He was a draftsman, and inventor of a golf ball vending machine while at Reading Sheet Metal Products. Later he became a dedicated salesman which he loved doing. Throughout his sales career, and as regional manager, Charles received many awards and trophies. He met many people who became his friends; he said he loved helping people. Charles was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Ahwatukee, Arizona. He was a life-long sports fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Notre Dame football. He was also a fan of the Reading Phillies, the Phillies farm system team which played at Reading. Charles joined his wife as a supporter and consultant to her Shaklee distributorship, and was able to travel throughout the states and Europe with her. Abel’s Funeral Home, 1627 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix, Az. is in charge of arrangements. Due to Covid-19, Masses will be announced later. Burial will be private.



