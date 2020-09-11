Charles Arlan Moyer Charles Arlan Moyer, 90, formerly of Brecknock Twp., passed away on September 7, 2020 at Wyomissing Nursing and Rehab. He was the husband of the late Mildred F. (Kachel) Moyer. Together they celebrated 57 years of marriage. Born in Chester County, he was the son of the late Arthur O. and Hazel (Witman) Moyer. Charles was a 1947 graduate of Birdsboro High School. He went onto serve during peacetime in the US Marines. Charles was employed as a heavy equipment operator for AT Consoli and Lyons & Hohl for a combined 35 years, retiring in 1992. He worked part time as a truck driver for Morgan Corp. for 8 years. Charles was a life member of Brecknock Fire Company, Grill Fire Company, and the former Adamstown VFW. He was predeceased by his daughter: Gail Duffin, brothers: Clarence Moyer and James O. Moyer, and sisters: Helen Shupp, Emma Gebhart, and Linda Pennypacker. He is survived by his son: Glenn A. Moyer, husband of Jaleen R. of Millsboro, DE. Also surviving is a Son-in-law: Greg Duffin, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 319 Wabash Rd, Ephrata, at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alleghenyville Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com