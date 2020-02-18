|
|
Charles Augustus Robertson , 95, of Exeter Township, passed away peacefully February 15, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was the widower of Erma L. Robertson, who passed away July 10, 2016. Born March 20, 1924 in Lobachsville, he was a son of the late George and Lillian (Chelius) Robertson. Charles was a 1942 graduate of Oley High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He was employed by Firestone Tire & Rubber Plant as a Tank Farm Operator for many years. Charles was a lifetime member of the Oley Fire Company and Kutztown Fire Company. He was also a member of the Pike Township Sportsman Assoc. He enjoyed traveling with his wife on bus trips, water sports, skiing, golfing and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles Fan, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Surviving is his daughter, Christine L., wife of Carl A. Landis of Mohnton, two stepsons: Robin G. Frey of Mohnton and Larry W., husband of Margaret Caroline Frey of Stahlstown. He is also survived by his grandson Michael W. Frey. Many Nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judith Ann Rathje; granddaughter Cindy Louise Johnson and his siblings: William, George Jr., Gerald, Mary Yeager and Beatrice Hoch. Services will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 12 p.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held from 11-12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Friedens Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020