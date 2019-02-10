Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Bailey Jr..

Charles Bailey Jr., 81, of Cumru

Township, went home to be with our Lord in heaven on February 7, 2019, surrounded by his family during a short respite stay at ManorCare West Reading.

Born in Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama, he was the son of the late Charles (Charlie) and Willie (Belle May) Bailey.

He was employed by Stanley G. Flagg in Stowe, Pa., for 38 years and Security Guards Inc., for 15 years. Charles was a local independent cement contractor and grocery store owner. Charles loved animals throughout his life until the end. He enjoyed cigars and was an avid Eagles football fan. The family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice staff for their support in care.

Charles was predeceased by his wife, Yvonne (Delp)

Bailey in 2015; and 3 sisters: Alma Tonsil, Emma Hill and Wilma Evans.

Surviving are his four children: Charles Craig Bailey, of Sinking Spring; Christine Bailey, of Cumru Township; Mark Bailey, husband of Ginger, of Muhlenberg; and Todd Bailey, husband of Angela, of Sinking Spring. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Todd Bailey, Marcus Jones, Jaden Bailey, Mariah Bailey, Keagen Bailey and Danny Murray; brother, Arthur Bailey, husband of Lois, of Reading; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. John Baptist de LaSalle, R.C. Church, 42 Kerrick Rd., Shillington, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives at church from 9-9:45 a.m. The interment will follow the Mass at Gethsemane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Whelan-Schwartz Funeral Home of Reading is in charge of arrangements.




