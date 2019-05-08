Charles E. "Red" Blanchard, 86, of Exeter Township, died Monday at 11:06 a.m., on

arrival at Tower Health/Reading Hospital, West Reading. He was the husband of Dawn E. (Garber) Blanchard. They shared a loving marriage of fifty-three years.

Born in Millville, Pa., Montour County, on November 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Martha E. (Lawton) Blanchard.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Joe E. Blanchard, of Exeter Township, and Kelly A., wife of Jeffrey S. McCalicher, of Exeter Township. Five Grandchildren: Tiffany Orth, Joe E. Blanchard Jr., Shara N. McCalicher, Mason S. McCalicher and Bradley S. Blanchard. One great-granddaughter, Taegan D. Orth. Two sisters, Marie

Kauffman, and Beverly Carodiskey.

He was a member of the Hampton Heights Seventh Day Adventist Church. Charles served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He retired in 2001 from Central Penn Transportation of Lancaster, last working as a truck driver. Prior to that he had been employed ten years by Great Oak's Spring Water. He was owner of the former Blanchard Auto Sales from 1983 to 1999.

Funeral services from Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood, with military honors. Family will receive friends on Friday, 12:30 p.m., until time of

service.




