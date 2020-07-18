Charles Borelli

Charles (Chuck) A. Borelli, 59, passed away on Tues., July 7, 2020 at his home in Exeter Township. He was the husband of Cheri A. Borelli. They shared 33 years of marriage together. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Carl F. & Elizabeth L. (Dvorak) Borelli. He was a graduate of Reading High School. He was last employed at Albright College as a Dining Hall Supervisor. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and do-it-yourself projects. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his smile, his generosity, and of course, his cheesecakes. In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his daughter, Stephanie L. Reber, wife of Jerrold A. Reber in Muhlenberg; a sister, Kim Lord-Maldonado in Illinois; and two brothers, Michael Wertz in Reading, and Brian Wertz in Florida, as well as a step-mother, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.MHarrisFuneralHome.com