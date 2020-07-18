1/1
Charles Borelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles (Chuck) A. Borelli, 59, passed away on Tues., July 7, 2020 at his home in Exeter Township. He was the husband of Cheri A. Borelli. They shared 33 years of marriage together. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Carl F. & Elizabeth L. (Dvorak) Borelli. He was a graduate of Reading High School. He was last employed at Albright College as a Dining Hall Supervisor. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and do-it-yourself projects. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his smile, his generosity, and of course, his cheesecakes. In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his daughter, Stephanie L. Reber, wife of Jerrold A. Reber in Muhlenberg; a sister, Kim Lord-Maldonado in Illinois; and two brothers, Michael Wertz in Reading, and Brian Wertz in Florida, as well as a step-mother, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.MHarrisFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
222 N Front St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 372-5454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved