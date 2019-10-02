Home

Charles Bowman


1928 - 2019
Charles Edward “Bud” Bowman Charles Edward “Bud” Bowman, 91 of Robeson Twp., Berks Co., Pa., died on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at home. Born March 18, 1928, in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late James H. Bowman and Mabel (Roth) Bowman. He was the husband of the late Ethel Margaret (Montag) Bowman. He was employed by the Exeter School District for many years and retired in 1990. Charles also owned Bowman’s saw filing. He was a member of Robeson Lutheran Church. Charles was one of the founders of the Plowville Athletic Association; he was an avid bowler, an umpire for baseball and softball, enjoyed playing cards and spending time in Ocean City, Md. and Rehoboth Beach, Del. Surviving are daughter, Michelle D., wife of Robert Deeds Jr., of Robeson Twp.; two grandchildren, Robert III and Daniel; and three great-grandchildren: Ava, Gracelynn and Lydia. He was preceded in death by siblings: Thelma, Gertrude, Ruth, Florence Ann and James. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Plowville, Pa., with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., with the Rev. Michael W. Ware officiating. Interment will be in Robeson Cemetery. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019
