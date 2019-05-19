Charles F. Brickel, 93, of Exeter

Township, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Kutztown Manor.

He was the husband of Virginia M. (Kortenhorn) Brickel. Born in Muhlenberg Twp., Pa., he was the son of the late Francis and Estella (Freylinghausen) Brickel.

Charles graduated from Reading High School and was a member of Northmont Fellowship Association. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II and worked at Polymer Plastics in quality assurance for over 35 years until his retirement.

In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his

daughters, Joanne Burkhart, wife of Joseph, Linda Kozminski, widow of Charles; five grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by sisters, Ruth Wooding and Teresa Barrett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. in Gethsemane Cemetery-Chapel of Resurrection, 3139 Kutztown Rd., Reading. Interment will be at

Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Guardian Angels, 3125 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

