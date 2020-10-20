1/1
Charles Buchter
Charles S. Buchter, 95, of Shillington passed away on Friday October 16, 2020 at The Highlands at Wyomissing. Born in Reinholds, Charles was the son of the late Milton and Stella (Trostle) Buchter. He and his beloved wife Ruth E. (Erdman) Buchter were married 67 years ago in Frackville. In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his sons; Charles E. Buchter, husband of Susan of Endicott NY and Samuel S. Buchter, husband of Srisuda of Shillington. Charles was preceded in death by all of his eight sisters and four brothers. Charles proudly served as an Army medic during WWII in Europe. After graduating from Widener University in 1952, with a degree in Electrical Engineering, he went on to work for Gilbert Associates for many years.. He was a Licensed Professional Engineer in PA and NY, and a life member of the Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers. He was proud his 2 sons followed him into Engineering. Charles was an avid golfer and hunter. He enjoyed gardening and investing. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Inc. 129 E. Lancaster Ave. Shillington will handle the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Immanuel UCC 99 S. Waverly St. Shillington Pa 19607. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
