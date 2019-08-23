Home

Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Baptist de la Salle
42 Kerrick Rd.
Shillington, PA
View Map
1948 - 2019
Charles Buechley Obituary

Charles Albert Buechley, 71, of

Wyomissing, passed away on August 21, 2019, due to complications from cancer,

surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of Mary Elizabeth (Trischler) Buechley. Together they celebrated 43 years of marriage. Born in Reading, Pa., Charlie was the son of the late Charles A. Sr. and Helen E (Buck) Buechley.

Charlie was employed 48 years at R.M. Palmer Company, retiring in 2013. He is a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle parish Shillington, Pa. He was a graduate of the

former West Reading High School, class of 1966, and a United States Air Force veteran serving during the

Vietnam Conflict. Charlie was a diehard Penn State

Football fan and faithfully followed the Philadelphia

Phillies. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends and sharing tidbits from the Reader's Digest. Charlie spent many hours in his yard and gardens, but his grandchildren were the light of his life.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Patrick John, husband of Holly Elizabeth (Newman); his three grandchildren: Charles Edward, Iris Lea and Torryn

Patrice; four sisters: Jane Patterson, Exeter Twp., Jean Wojszwillo, Mohnton, Pa., Nancy Guitas, Friedensburg, Pa., and Mary Deeds, Breiningsville, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

Charlie's extended family includes Richard Trischler (Virginia), Kansas City, Mo.; Robyn (Trischler) Flemming (James), Rome, N.Y.; and Anne (Trischler) Semmel

(Thomas), Leesport, Pa.

Charlie was a man of few words, loyal and devoted to those who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple, Pa., on Sunday, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Per Charlie's wishes, dress is casual and fond stories and memories are welcome. Mass of Christian burial at St. John Baptist de la Salle, 42 Kerrick Rd., Shillington, will be celebrated on Monday, August 26, at 10:00 am.

Interment in Gethsemane cemetery to follow.

Contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist de la Salle Church in memory of Charles A. Buechley at the above address.

To send online condolences visit us at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
