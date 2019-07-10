Charles W. Buzeleski, 71, of Reading, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. in his residence.

He was the husband of Jacquelyn V. (Scott) Buzeleski. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Virginia F.

(Boyer) Buzeleski. Mr. Buzeleski was of the Catholic faith, graduated from Reading High School and served in the United States

Merchant Marines and then in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in the shipping department at Bortz Chocolate Company for many years and in the shipping department at Henson Group Sports.

Mr. Buzeleski was a member of Lebanon Valley Rod & Gun Club, Hillside Hillbillies and was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed doing so with his wife, children and close friends. He was a baseball and football coach for Rising Sun and a baseball coach for St. Joseph RCC.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Buzeleski is survived by his children: Bobbijo Miller, wife of Mark Miller, of Bath; Kimmey Lynn Quaglia, wife of Louis Quaglia, of Exeter Township; Nicole C. Shuman, wife of Corey Shuman, of Northampton; Charles N. Buzeleski, husband of Stephany Buzeleski, of Reading; and Jackie Ann Buzeleski, of

Reading. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with Alex, Cora, Amanda, Charles, Jacob, Amber, Andrew, Brianna, Charles, Jacob, Mason; and was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Katie Lynn. He is also survived by his sisters, Maryann Schwambach, wife of the late Ed Schwambach, of Sinking Spring; and Kimberly Dautrich, wife of Scott Dautrich, of Muhlenberg Township.

Memorial service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Dan Sarna will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean

Funeral Homes & Crematory, Saturday, 10:00 -11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Salvation Army, 301 South 5th Street, Reading, PA 19602, in memory of Mr. Charles W. Buzeleski.

