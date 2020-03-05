|
Charles C. Donato, age 84, of Shillington, PA, passed away Friday, February 28, at Berkshire Center. Born February 17, 1936, in Reading, PA, son of Anthony Donato and Anna (Barratta) Donato. Charlie was known as “Cookie” to old friends and “Grandpa Chuck” to his great grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, golfing with his buddies, telling jokes (not always funny ones) and playing with Emma and Max. He spent hours on his porch surrounded by his garden, watching and feeding the local wildlife including birds, deer, rabbits, squirrels, and chipmunks. Charlie was last employed by the borough of West Reading. He is survived by his partner of 25 years, Carole L. (Ludwig) Gentile, as well as step children, step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Maryann Sacher of Lincolnpark, and a brother, Frank Donato of Muhlenburg Township. He was predeceased by a daughter, Candis Donato of Reading, and siblings, Carl, Pat, Joe, Tony, Dottie and Lucille. Please remember Charlie by making a contribution to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA. Arrangements by Cremation Society of PA, Inc
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020