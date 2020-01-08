|
|
Charles D. (Chukk) Zimmerman, Jr. 41 of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Womelsdorf, died Friday evening in Orlando. He was a devoted Christian who had a zest for life and his loved ones; leading a youth bible study group and regularly attended the Westwood Church in Orlando, FL. He was the husband of Jennifer (Souders) Zimmerman. He always carried his children and family in his heart. He will be deeply missed by friends and loved ones. Born in West Reading, he is the son of Anita D. (Daub) Zimmerman of Womelsdorf, and the late Charles D. Zimmerman, Sr. Additional survivors are three children; Aidan M., Viola R., and Chloe B. Zimmerman. Two sisters; Darlene A. wife of Paul Kanner of Harrisburg, and Cara D. wife of Zied Omrane of Gastonia, NC. A brother, Daryl D. husband of Jennie Kramer of Lebanon. He served in the United Sates Marine Corp. Charles was a graduate of Tulpehocken High School. Employed by In Production Company, Orlando as a skilled carpenter, who loved to build and repair things. He enjoyed sports and was a loyal Washington Redskins and New York Mets fan. He enjoyed the outdoors whether it be the beach, woods, or firing up the grill. He very much enjoyed the simple things in life, and found his calling in helping others and giving back. He worked to help clean up the horrific destruction at the 9-11 site; always willing to give a hand in any way needed. He was willing to share his last of anything to someone in need. Funeral services from Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N Main Street, Bernville PA 19506 on Saturday at Noon with Rev. Dr. Bruce D. Farrell officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Interment in Strausstown Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020