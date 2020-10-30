Charles Daniel Fullmer Charles Daniel Fullmer, 91, passed away on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Keystone Villa of Douglassville. Born in Williamsport, PA, Dan was the son of the late Charles C. and Helen M. (Sheef) Fullmer. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joanne M. (Miller) Fullmer. Mr. Fullmer is also survived by his son Daniel K. Fullmer, husband of Ann of Downingtown, PA and his daughter Kristi D. Lopuski, wife of Jan of Douglassville, PA. He is also survived by four grandchildren; Derek, Nathan, Kirsten, Emily and one great grandchild, Mia. Dan was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Karen Denise and his sister Suzanne Saxton. Dan graduated from Williamsport High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He served in the US Marines during the Korean War. He founded Fullmer Industrial Sales in Douglassville in 1970. Dan loved his family farm in Geigertown where he spent many hours gardening and cutting wood. He also loved to travel, especially cruising all around the world. Dan was a 68 year member of the Masonic Temple in S. Williamsport and a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Birdsboro, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., 6 Fairlane Rd. Exeter is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made in Dan’s memory to: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 5 Brooke Manor Birdsboro Pa 19508. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
