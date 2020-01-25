Home

Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
1337 Geigertown Rd
Birdsboro, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
1337 Geigertown Rd
Birdsboro, PA
View Map
Charles Davidheiser Obituary
Charles “Skip” Davidheiser, 85, of Union Twp., Berks Co., PA, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Born in Kulptown, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel W. Davidheiser and the late Elizabeth (Keinard) Davidheiser Hohl. He was the husband of Gloria (Trace) Davidheiser for 57 years. Skip was retired from Bethlehem Steel, where he worked for 29 years. He was a member of Long Run Hunting Camp in Morris, Tioga County for nearly 70 years. He was also a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Geigertown, PA. Skip enjoyed hunting and fishing all of his life. Surviving Skip, along with his wife, Gloria, are: 2 sons: Michael C. Davidheiser and Dennis L. Davidheiser, both of Union Twp., PA; 1 daughter: Lisa S. Bonslaver, wife of John H., Jr. of Exeter Twp., PA; 1 brother: Lester Davidheiser of Seyfert, PA; 3 sisters Mary Gormley (his twin) of Exeter Twp., PA, Ruth S. Bitting of Kulptown, PA, and Anna E. Mervine of Spring Twp., PA. Also surviving are 4 Grandchildren: Brandon C. Davidheiser, Nathan J., Rachel G., and Daniel L. Bonslaver; and 1 Great-Grandchild: Paisley Elizabeth Davidheiser. He was predeceased by 6 brothers: Clarence, Harry, Samuel, David, Raymond, and Edward Davidheiser and 1 sister: Lillie M. Rock. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1337 Geigertown Rd. Birdsboro, PA 19508. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m.-11:00a.m. Interment will be in St. James Church Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, PO Box 5 Geigertown, PA 19523. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
