|
|
Charles “Pete” Drake, 52, of Reading, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Abington, Pa., Pete was a child of Miriam (Heger) Drake, of Kissimmee, Fla., and the late Charles P. Drake. Pete attended Quakertown High School. He worked for over 25 years as a driver for Reading Metro, last serving his clients December 23. Pete was an avid sports fan and enjoyed music and video games. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Donna, widow of Thomas Malack, of Reading. He played an active role in the lives of his nieces and nephews: Megan, Nicole, Cassandra, Melissa and Thomas. A celebration of Pete’s life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., with officiant Rev. Lauren Wolfe Blatt. Burial will be in Charles Evans Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to gather from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Pete’s family asks that donations in his memory be made to the Children’s Home of Reading, 1010 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019