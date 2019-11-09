Home

Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles E. Nies, 87, of Reading, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of Sophia G. (Malanios) Nies. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Charles R. Nies and Lillian M. (Robbins) Good. He was employed first as a painter and contractor before then working many years as a material spreader for the former Duvid Sportswear Company of Reading. He was last employed with Giant Supermarkets prior to retiring. He was a proud Navy veteran, having served during the period of the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Gregg Post for 56 years. He attended Hampden Mennonite Church and was a member of The Pagoda Skyline Inc. He was also a volunteer firefighter with the Hampden Fire Company. He was a life member of the North End Rod and Gun Club (“The Dips”). In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Adrianne S., wife of Alexander Norris, of Kenhorst. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Allison, Abigail and Andrew; as well as six nephews; and four nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, John A. Nies. Services will be held in Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading, PA (Exeter Township) on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Friends and relatives are invited to view from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory can be made to the , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.aumansinc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
