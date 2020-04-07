|
Charles E. "Jeff" Weber, 102, passed away April 5, 2020. His wife Anna T. (Tacyn) Weber , passed away in 1985. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late John and Margaret (Kensal) Weber. He was a Marine veteran of WWII, where he was a K-9 handler. Jeff was employed for the Berkshire Knitting Mills and later for the Reading School District before his retirement. He was a founding member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. He was a past president of the Ukrainian Club. Jeff enjoyed fishing trips to Canada, casino trips, gardening and family camping trips to Sullivan and Bradford counties. He is survived by three daughters; Sonia A., wife of William Pauley of Alsace Township, Kathleen M. Weber of Mohrsville and Marilyn E., wife of William Williams of West Reading. There is a sister, Margaret Tillson and a brother, George Weber both of Philadelphia, ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a son John "Ozzie" Weber. Due to the ongoing health crisis, funeral services will be private with a private burial in Nativity BVM Ukrainian Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020