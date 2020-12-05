Charles R. Engle Charles R. Engle, 88, of Perry Twp., passed away in his residence on Saturday, December 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joan A. (Shollenberger) Engle. They were married on September 14, 1963 and celebrated fifty-seven years of marriage. Born in Perry Twp., he was the son of the late Calvin and Ellen (Hoster) Engle. Charles was a U.S. Army vetera of the Korean War, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for R.W. Eaken. Charles was a great softball player and was inducted into the Berks County Sports Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania State Softball Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Honeybrook Comets who won the State Championship in 1968 and 1969. Surviving in addition to his wife are his three sons: Craig A. Kleinsmith, husband of Lori, Tilden Twp.; Keith C. Engle, husband of Cassie, Orwigsburg; and Dwayne A. Engle, husband of Vicki, Hamburg; eight grandchildren: Jason, Eric and Nicholas Kleinsmith; Emily and Angelynne Engle; and Kyle, Alanna and Dylan Engle; and nine great-grandchildren. Charles is also survived by five brothers: Robert Engle, Hamburg; Kenneth Engle, Leesport; Larry Engle, Nazareth; Thomas Engle, Tennessee; and Paul Engle, Tilden Twp.; and one sister: Marguerite Schmeltzle, Topton. He was predeceased by a grandson: Ryan Engle; and two brothers: Leroy and Lester Engle. Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tilden Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to American Heart Association
, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. CDC social distancing shall be followed, as well as wearing a face covering. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
.