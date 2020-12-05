1/1
Charles Engle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles R. Engle Charles R. Engle, 88, of Perry Twp., passed away in his residence on Saturday, December 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joan A. (Shollenberger) Engle. They were married on September 14, 1963 and celebrated fifty-seven years of marriage. Born in Perry Twp., he was the son of the late Calvin and Ellen (Hoster) Engle. Charles was a U.S. Army vetera of the Korean War, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for R.W. Eaken. Charles was a great softball player and was inducted into the Berks County Sports Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania State Softball Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Honeybrook Comets who won the State Championship in 1968 and 1969. Surviving in addition to his wife are his three sons: Craig A. Kleinsmith, husband of Lori, Tilden Twp.; Keith C. Engle, husband of Cassie, Orwigsburg; and Dwayne A. Engle, husband of Vicki, Hamburg; eight grandchildren: Jason, Eric and Nicholas Kleinsmith; Emily and Angelynne Engle; and Kyle, Alanna and Dylan Engle; and nine great-grandchildren. Charles is also survived by five brothers: Robert Engle, Hamburg; Kenneth Engle, Leesport; Larry Engle, Nazareth; Thomas Engle, Tennessee; and Paul Engle, Tilden Twp.; and one sister: Marguerite Schmeltzle, Topton. He was predeceased by a grandson: Ryan Engle; and two brothers: Leroy and Lester Engle. Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tilden Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. CDC social distancing shall be followed, as well as wearing a face covering. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Service
11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved