Charles R. Farina Jr., 65, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away suddenly from

complications of acute leukemia on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Reading Hospital,

surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Jennie (Jarsocrak) and Charles R. Farina Sr. He was married for 43 incredible years to Patricia (Quaglio) Farina.

A graduate of Reading High School, Charlie earned his B.S. in chemical engineering and a master's of business

administration from Lehigh University. He was an engineer for Air Products & Chemicals, Trexlertown, and Essroc

Cement Corporation, Bath, retiring in 2015.

A man of deep faith, Charlie was a longtime parishioner of Holy Guardian Angels Parish, where he was a lector.

Family came first to Charlie, and he cherished every

moment he spent with Patti, their children and grandchildren. Summer beach vacations, weekly market trips with Rob, golf with his "boys," afternoon coffee with Patti and Lisa, and every minute with the grandkids, were just some of the special times that brought a huge smile to Charlie, and that his family will miss the most.

In addition to his beloved Patti, Charlie is survived by his daughter, Lisa, wife of Jonathan Goehler; and sons, Robert, husband of Lauren, and Brian, husband of Cayce; in addition to the true lights of his life, grandchildren: Caitlin and Collin Goehler, and Molly Farina. He is also survived by a brother, Ernest.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Holy Guardian Angels RC Church, Laureldale, with burial in Gethsemane Cemetery, Thursday, April 18, at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call Tuesday evening, April 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading.

While flowers are welcome, donations in Charlie's honor may also be made to Holy Guardian Angels Parish, 3121 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc.,is in charge of

arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.




