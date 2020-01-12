Home

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Charles G. Folk, 83, of Tilden Twp., passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of the late Ruth M. (Zimmerman) Folk. Born in Tilden Twp., he was the son of the late George F. and Mabel M. (Heffner) Folk. He was a member of St. Michael’s Church, Tilden Twp. He served in the National Guard and achieved the rank of Sergeant. Charles was employed by DANA for 30 years until retirement. After retirement, he worked in the real estate field for 10 years. He was a member of Strausstown Rod and Gun Club, Shartlesville, Fire Company and Hamburg Moose. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. Charles is survived by two sons, Allen C. Folk, Seattle, Wash.; and Richard D. Diehl, husband of Susan M. (Reifinger), Tilden Twp; and his grandchildren: Justin A. Folk, Clint Folk, Halee Salvati and Ricki L. Diehl; and his great-grandchildren, Conner and Caleb Folk. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Hamburg. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
