Charles R. "Pete" Garman, 79, of East Cocalico Twp., passed away on May 12, 2019, at his residence.

He was the husband of the late Joyce L. (Glass) Garman, who passed away on March 2, 2013.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Ruth (Balthaser) Garman.

Pete was employed for 35 years as a truck driver for Northeastern Distributing Co. He was a member of the

Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Lodge #1175. Pete will be remembered for his love of sports. He also loved visiting with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Cheryl A. Klein, wife of Patrick J., of Mohnton, and Todd C. Garman, husband of Tamatha M., of Denver. Also surviving are grandchildren: Kate, Nate, Rachel, Kyle, Taylor and Hunter; and sister,

Dolores Wells, of Reading.

Funeral Services will be held at Harmony United

Methodist Church, 740 Harmony Road, Morgantown, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives at church from 10-11:00 a.m.

The interment will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Whelan-Schwartz Funeral Home of Reading is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



