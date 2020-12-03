On Thursday, November 26, 2020, Charles (Charlie) Francis Gehringer, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 89. Charlie was born on October 1, 1931, in West Reading, Pennsylvania to Herman and Florence (Miller) Gehringer. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1950. In 1950 Charlie was the starting center for the State Champion Basketball team and in 1999 he and his team were inducted into the Berks County Sports Hall of Fame. Upon graduation he entered the Army and served with distinction during the Korean War, rising to the rank of sergeant. Following his service, he married Mary Linette January 8,1955. Charlie worked as a Senior Operator at Lucent Technology until his retirement in 1989. Charlie was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Laureldale. He was an avid sports fan, he could always be found watching a Phillies, Eagles, or Notre Dame game on TV. While his children were growing up, he enjoyed coaching their CYO basketball, baseball and softball teams, creating many fond memories. Charlie is survived by his wife, Mary, his six children: Mary Michalski (Mike), Tim Gehringer (Marge), Cindy Gebhard (Ron), Patti Spatz (Elmer), Monica Lochman (Danny), and Jean Causa (Jack), 14 grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren, and his brother, Paul. He was predeceased by his parents, and five siblings. Charlie will be remembered by all for his devotion to his Catholic faith and loving family. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Holy Guardian Angels CYO Program, 3125 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA, 19605. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Temple has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfunerahomes.com
