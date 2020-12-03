1/1
Charles Gehringer
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, November 26, 2020, Charles (Charlie) Francis Gehringer, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 89. Charlie was born on October 1, 1931, in West Reading, Pennsylvania to Herman and Florence (Miller) Gehringer. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1950. In 1950 Charlie was the starting center for the State Champion Basketball team and in 1999 he and his team were inducted into the Berks County Sports Hall of Fame. Upon graduation he entered the Army and served with distinction during the Korean War, rising to the rank of sergeant. Following his service, he married Mary Linette January 8,1955. Charlie worked as a Senior Operator at Lucent Technology until his retirement in 1989. Charlie was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Laureldale. He was an avid sports fan, he could always be found watching a Phillies, Eagles, or Notre Dame game on TV. While his children were growing up, he enjoyed coaching their CYO basketball, baseball and softball teams, creating many fond memories. Charlie is survived by his wife, Mary, his six children: Mary Michalski (Mike), Tim Gehringer (Marge), Cindy Gebhard (Ron), Patti Spatz (Elmer), Monica Lochman (Danny), and Jean Causa (Jack), 14 grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren, and his brother, Paul. He was predeceased by his parents, and five siblings. Charlie will be remembered by all for his devotion to his Catholic faith and loving family. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Holy Guardian Angels CYO Program, 3125 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA, 19605. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Temple has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfunerahomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved