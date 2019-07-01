Charley Gilmore, 82, of Kutztown, Pa., died in his home on Monday, June 24, 2019.

He was born in New Jersey and moved to Pa. at the age of 9 with his parents, Charles Gilmore Sr. and Lovell Gilmore. He was

employed by Dana Corporation for 32 years, retiring in 1990.

His true passion in life was racing. He even raced an

ostrich once - what a hoot! He could drive anything. His

racing career started in 1963 when he bought his first car from his late cousin, Doug Ely. He competed at Dorney Park for many years. Eventually Grandview Speedway

became his home track. He last competed in 2007. He was known for his sense of humor and would help anyone that asked. He will forever be remembered as "Chargin' Charley Gilmore." Sportsmanship on the track and in the stands.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Kathy Bechtel; son,

Michael W. Gilmore and fiancée, Brenda Saylor; daughter, Barbara D. Fink, husband, Ronald; son, Kenny "Monk"

Gilmore, wife, Heidi; daughter, Kim Smith, husband, Mike. Six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Also

surviving are sisters, Linda Ernst and Kathy Gilmore.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you send donations to checkered flag fan club in his name.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown, in charge of arrangements.



