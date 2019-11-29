Home

Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles Grumbine


1935 - 2019
Charles Grumbine Obituary
Charles L. Grumbine, 84, of Richland, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Cedar Haven. He was born on Friday, November 1, 1935, to the late Amos Grumbine Sr. and Stella Grumbine nee Peiffer in Lebanon. He worked as a farmer for many years and was married for 63 years on January 29, 2019. Charles enjoyed agriculture with sales and mechanics. Surviving are wife, Rayanna M. Grumbine nee Schlaseman; children: Terrie, spouse of Carl Sholl; Craig Grumbine; Larry, spouse of Denise Grumbine; and Darin Grumbine and companion, Kelly Smith; grandchildren: Angel, spouse of Jeff Jacovidis; Brandon, spouse of Andrea Grumbine; James Grumbine; Natalie Grumbine; and Darin C. Grumbine; great-grandchildren, Randa Parmer and Eva Jacovidis; sisters, Dorothy Boyer and Betty Kline; sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn Grumbine and Pauline Grumbine He was preceded in death by sisters: Emma Heller, Mary Long and Elsie Harnish; and brothers, Amos Grumbine Jr. and Kenneth Grumbine. Viewing will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Christman’s Funeral Home Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be at Zion “Goshert’s” UCC Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. For more information, to order flowers or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
