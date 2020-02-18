|
Charles H. Reppert, Jr., 85, formerly of Reading, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 6:35 am in Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. Born in Shoemakersville, Mr. Reppert was the son of the late Charles H. Reppert, Sr. and Ethel A. (Roeder) Reppert. He was employed by Wilson Safety Products as a printer and was a member of steelworkers union local 6996 and served as secretary on the grievance committee from 1993-1999. Mr. Reppert is survived by his children Charles S. Reppert, companion of Johanna Worley of Womelsdorf; Debra L. Frantz, wife of Tom Frantz of Reading; Cathy Jo Schaeffer, wife of Terry Schaeffer, Sr. of Bethel. He is also survived by his grandchildren Anthony, Charles, Tamika, Amie Jo; step-grandchildren Kelly and Terry, Jr.; great grandchildren Amber, Troy, Caedon, Nikolas, David, Jr., Ariel, Dmtri, Alex, Bently, Myki; step- great grandchild Broxton and was preceded in death by grandchildren David, Sr., Samuel and Charles. He is also survived by Andy and Eric. Also surviving is his sister Sandra Emerich, wife of Guy Emerich of Kenhorst and nieces and nephews, companion Peggy L. DeLong of Reading and the mother of his children Catherine L. Bender of Reading. Mr. Reppert was preceded in death by his sisters Vivian Patton, Shirley Skias, June Trabosh and Nancy Kuhn. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights , Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Monday 10:00 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604 in memory of Mr. Charles H. Reppert, Jr. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020