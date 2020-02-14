|
|
Charles J. “Hecky” Heck, 81, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born November 22, 1938, in West Reading, he was the son of the late Clarence J. Heck and Dorothy (Yoder) Heck-Long. He and his wife of 57 years, Barbara L. (Rubright) Heck, were married on September 29, 1962, in St. Luke’s Union Church, Shoemakersville. Charles served his country honorably and faithfully as a member of the United States Army. Charles worked for 36 years for Dana Corporation. He was a press operator and set-up man during his time with Dana. He also worked for Quaker Maid Kitchens, in Leesport. Charles was a member of St. Luke’s Union Church, Shoemakersville, and enjoyed bowling, golfing, baseball and watching sports on television. Charles was always laughing and loved to joke. He will be sadly missed by his family and by his cats, Tiger, Slinky, Stanley and Pumpkin. In addition to the love of his life, Barbara, Charles is survived by his children: Valerie, Rodney, Evonne and Desirae; his grandchildren: Delanie, Jadyn, Jacob and Samuel; his brother, Clarence; his sister, Sandy; Uncle Pee Wee; and by his step-sisters, nieces and nephews. Services for Charles will be private. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Charles and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020