Charles Henry

Charles W. Henry Charles W. Henry, 77, of West Lawn, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 9:30 p.m. in Reading Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Helen M. (Stencovage) Henry who passed away March 24, 2018. Born in Reading, Mr. Henry was the son of the late Arthur S. and Elizabeth M. (Bedford) Henry. He served in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam Era achieving the rank of Sergeant and receiving 2 Purple Hearts; Bronze Star for Valor and in 2011 was inducted into the Berks County Military Hall of Fame. Mr. Henry was employed by Car Tech as a lathe operator until his retirement. He loved his family, friends and fishing. Mr. Henry was a long standing member of Sinking Spring VFW; Lincoln Park Fire Company; West Lawn Quoting Club; Kenhorst Fire Company and Shillington Social Quarters. He is survived by his daughter Debra L. Basehoar, wife of Griffith Basehoar of Shillington and his son Scott M. Henry, husband of Stacy M. Henry of Muhlenberg Township and his grandchildren Emily M. Basehoar; Rebecca D. Basehoar; Matthew J. Basehoar; Lance Corporal Carter A. Henry, United States Marine Corp; Brandy Lynn Radwanski and his great grandchildren Adeleia K. and Eliana M. Laws. He is also survived by his sisters Betty Mae Karabinos, wife of Robert Karabinos of Shillington and Joanne Brown of Reading. Graveside service with Military Honors rendered by the United States Marine Corp will be held at the convenience of the family at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 131 Berks County, PO Box 13735, Reading, PA 19612-3735; berks-pa.toysfortots.org
; supportwoundedwarriorproject.org/Donate
or www22Kill.com
. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com