Charles J. “Hecky” Heck, 81, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born November 22, 1938 in West Reading, he was the son of the late Clarence J. Heck and Dorothy (Yoder) Heck-Long. He and his wife of 57 years, Barbara L. (Rubright) Heck, were married on September 29, 1962 in St. Luke’s Union Church, Shoemakersville. Charles served his country honorably and faithfully as a member of the United States Army. Charles worked for 36 years for Dana Corporation. He was a press operator and set-up man during his time with Dana. He also worked for Quaker Maid Kitchens in Leesport. Charles was a member of St. Luke’s Union Church, Shoemakersville and enjoyed bowling, golfing, baseball and watching sports on television. Charles was always laughing and loved to joke. He will be sadly missed by his family and by his cats, Tiger, Slinky, Stanley and Pumpkin. In addition to the love of his life, Barbara, Charles is survived by his children, Valerie L. Heck-Hoppes, wife of Mike Hoppes, Mohrsville, Rodney C. Heck, Reading, Evonne L. (Heck) Keller, wife of Aaron C. Keller, Oley and Desirae L. Heck, Shoemakersville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Delanie, Jadyn, Jacob and Samuel, his brother, Clarence, his sister, Sandy and by his step-sisters, nieces and nephews. Services for Charles will be private. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Charles and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020