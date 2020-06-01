Charles Jeremiah “Jerry” Brendel Charles Jeremiah “Jerry” Brendel, 80 of Robesonia, passed away on Friday May 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Nancy L. (Mentzer) Brendel. Born in Wernersville, PA, he was the son of the late Charles Garion and Helen (Weinhold) Brendel. Jerry was an Army veteran serving in Korea from 1966 – 68. He was employed as a Diesel Mechanic at many businesses in his career, retiring from CarTech. He enjoyed working with his hands, being ornery, and spending time at home with his family. He survived by three children, Eric S., husband of Joy A. Brendel of Newmanstown; Michelle B. “Shelly” Enright of Robesonia; and Trevor W. Brendel of Robesonia; as well as three grandchildren, Clarissa A., Rachel E., and Darrien W. Brendel. He is also survived by siblings John R. “Jack”, husband of Helen, Katherine M., Linda L. (Brendel) Roth, Nancy S. (Brendel) Morey wife of Irv, and Arthur William “Bill” husband of Joann Brendel. He is preceded in death by his siblings Marie Tamson “Dolly” (Brendel) Pauley, Janet (Brendel) Miller, Wister G., Ruthanne Brendel, and Margery D. (Brendel) Ritter. Funeral Service and Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.